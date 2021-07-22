Published: 2:13 PM July 22, 2021 Updated: 3:28 PM July 22, 2021

A 43-year-old man from Ipswich has been arrested by police investigating three robberies at shops in the town in the past week.

The first crime took place between 5pm and 5.15pm on Thursday, July 15 at Betfred in Carr Street, where a man entered and threatened staff before making off with cash.

The second offence took place around 8.30pm on Monday, July 19, at a convenience store in Felixstowe Road.

A man jumped over the counter and grabbed hold of a female shop assistant, before stealing cash from the till. The victim sustained scratches and bruises in the incident and was left very shaken.

A third robbery took place at a convenience shop in Clapgate Lane around 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 21).

Police said a man entered the shop and then, without warning, assaulted a male member of staff by punching him several times, before forcing him to open the till. A quantity of cash was stolen, along with cigarettes and alcohol.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, having sustained injuries to his jaw and nose and cuts and bruising to his face.

Police were called and traced a suspect to an address nearby, where he was arrested by officers at 4pm.

The man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of robbery and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, where he currently remains for questioning.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference: 39729/21.

You can contact police via their website or call 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org