Man arrested and woman in hospital after air ambulance lands in Ipswich
A man has been arrested and a woman has been taken to hospital after an air ambulance landed on Ipswich's Ravenswood estate.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed on the green in Bonny Crescent shortly before 12pm on Monday.
Witnesses also reported seeing a number of police cars and vans in the neighbourhood.
Suffolk police later confirmed a woman had suffered injuries at an address in Loganberry Road on the estate and had been taken to hospital by land ambulance.
A cordon was put in place at the property and police have arrested a man as part of its investigation.
Officers are treating incident as isolated and do not believe there is a threat to the wider community.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101, quoting reference CAD 124 of August 16.
