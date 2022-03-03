News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Police called to reports of man brandishing weapon in central Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:33 PM March 3, 2022
The incident happened near the intersection of St Helens Street and Bond Street

The incident happened near the intersection of St Helens Street and Bond Street - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested after police were called to reports of someone brandishing a weapon and chasing a man in central Ipswich.

The incident occurred at the junction between St Helens Street and Bond Street this afternoon (March 3). 

Police were called to the incident at 2pm, and subsequently arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of affray. 

He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for further questioning. 

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Suffolk police have asked that any witnesses contact the Ipswich Neighbourhood Response Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 176 of March 3.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Ipswich Borough Council is taking steps to protect a valuable green lung in the town

Ipswich Borough Council

Council set to buy 'valuable' woodland area in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 5/11/2020 of a Sainsbury's supermarket at Colton. The boss of Sainsbury's has writt

Retail

Sainsbury's to close three cafés at Suffolk stores

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Teachers spend March 1 striking after disputes with Ipswich School over their pensions.

Teachers stage strike action at Ipswich School

Abygail Fossett

person
Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Trial of man accused of raping young girl begins

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon