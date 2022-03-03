Police called to reports of man brandishing weapon in central Ipswich

The incident happened near the intersection of St Helens Street and Bond Street - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested after police were called to reports of someone brandishing a weapon and chasing a man in central Ipswich.

The incident occurred at the junction between St Helens Street and Bond Street this afternoon (March 3).

Police were called to the incident at 2pm, and subsequently arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of affray.

He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for further questioning.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Suffolk police have asked that any witnesses contact the Ipswich Neighbourhood Response Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 176 of March 3.

