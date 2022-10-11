WATCH: Suspected drug dealer arrested after warrants conducted in Ipswich

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a drugs search warrant was conducted in Bramford - Credit: Suffolk police

A suspected drug dealer has been arrested after two drug search warrants were conducted near Ipswich.

Suffolk police conducted the warrants in Acton Road in Bramford and were carried out as part of Operation Hull, which is the forces response to gang criminality.

During the extensive searches of two properties officers found and seized what is believed to be Class B drugs from within both.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning following the arrest on Tuesday, October 4, before being released under investigation while further enquiries take place.

Superintendent Andy Martin said: “These warrants were carried out as part of Operation Hull, which is Suffolk police’s response to gang criminality.

“Police will continue to proactively pursue and disrupt those who choose to blight our community with the preparation and selling of illicit substances, use of violence, and exploitation of those most vulnerable within in our communities.

“We would urge anyone with any information about drug dealing or gang criminality to contact us.

“With your help we can continue to take proactive steps, such as these warrants, and where appropriate ensure action is taken against those involved, while supporting individuals to divert them away from criminality.”