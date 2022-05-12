News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man arrested after break-in at Geek Retreat store in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:51 PM May 12, 2022
Updated: 1:52 PM May 12, 2022
The break-in happened at about 1.55am this morning 

A window was smashed at the Geek Retreat store in Ipswich - Credit: Geek Retreat Ipswich

A man has been arrested in connection with a break-in at the popular games shop Geek Retreat in Ipswich.

Police were called to the incident at about 2.10am on Wednesday following reports of a burglary at the Upper Brook Street store. 

Officers attended the scene of the incident quickly but failed to locate a suspect.

Later that day, at around 5pm, a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken to be questioned at Martlesham police investigation centre. 

He has since been released, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/2838/22. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Paul Heaton has put some money behind the bar at the Duke of York pub in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Music legend puts money behind the bar of Ipswich pub to celebrate birthday

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A CCTV image has been released after a handbag was stolen from a bar in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police release CCTV after handbag stolen from Ipswich bar

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Zoe Cutting, owner of The Moloko cocktail bar and tapas restaurant on Lion Street in Ipswich.

'We wanted to go back to our vision' - no entry rule for under 21s at bar

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened outside the Mermaid Pub, Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Men tried to break into Ipswich pub with crow bar and hatchet axe

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon