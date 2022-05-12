Man arrested after break-in at Geek Retreat store in Ipswich

A window was smashed at the Geek Retreat store in Ipswich - Credit: Geek Retreat Ipswich

A man has been arrested in connection with a break-in at the popular games shop Geek Retreat in Ipswich.

Police were called to the incident at about 2.10am on Wednesday following reports of a burglary at the Upper Brook Street store.

Officers attended the scene of the incident quickly but failed to locate a suspect.

Later that day, at around 5pm, a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken to be questioned at Martlesham police investigation centre.

He has since been released, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/2838/22.

