Man arrested after 12-hour police negotiation in Ipswich

Published: 4:22 PM September 30, 2021 Updated: 4:29 PM September 30, 2021

Currier's Lane was sealed off by police on Thursday - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested after firearms officers and negotiators spent nearly 12 hours at an incident near Ipswich town centre.

Police cordoned off a section of Currier's Lane, near Suffolk Magistrates' Court, shortly after 4am on Thursday after officers received reports of concerns for the welfare of a man.

A number of police cars and ambulances were seen outside an address in the residential street throughout the day, with Suffolk police confirming firearms officers and negotiators were in attendance.

Police cars and ambulances pictured at the scene near Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Archant

Following negotiations, officers entered the property at around 3.30pm and a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of affray.

He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning, where he remains.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the incident had been safely resolved and no one suffered any injuries.