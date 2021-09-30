News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man arrested after 12-hour police negotiation in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:22 PM September 30, 2021    Updated: 4:29 PM September 30, 2021
Currier's Lane is currently closed due to the incident

Currier's Lane was sealed off by police on Thursday - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested after firearms officers and negotiators spent nearly 12 hours at an incident near Ipswich town centre.

Police cordoned off a section of Currier's Lane, near Suffolk Magistrates' Court, shortly after 4am on Thursday after officers received reports of concerns for the welfare of a man.

A number of police cars and ambulances were seen outside an address in the residential street throughout the day, with Suffolk police confirming firearms officers and negotiators were in attendance.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Ipswich

Police cars and ambulances pictured at the scene near Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Archant

Following negotiations, officers entered the property at around 3.30pm and a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of affray.

He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning, where he remains.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the incident had been safely resolved and no one suffered any injuries.

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

