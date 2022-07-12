Two large knives seen during serious attack on Ipswich boy, 16

Breaking

Two large knives were seen during a serious attack in Ipswich which left a teenage boy with injuries to his arm and leg.

Police were called to Newnham Court, off Cambridge Drive, just after 3.30pm on Monday, July 11, to a report that the youth had been assaulted by two other males.

A cordon was put in place by officers but it has since been lifted.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A 16-year-old boy sustained leg and arm injuries in the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"Two large knives were reported to have been seen during the attack."

A 22-year-old man from Ipswich has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Detectives are not treating this as a random attack and believe that the parties involved are known to each other. Additional police patrols will be taking place in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

In April, a 16-year-old was seriously injured in a machete attack in the same road.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or who saw anything suspicious at the time, is asked to contact South CID in Ipswich quoting reference: 43792/22.