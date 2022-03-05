News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man arrested after spate of vehicle break-ins in January

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:02 PM March 5, 2022
Essex Police are seeking witnesses or dashcam footage to an incident in Great Dunmow

A man has been arrested after 20 vehicles were broken-in to in Capel St Mary. - Credit: Matt Powell

A man has been arrested after a series of vehicle break-ins in a Suffolk village.

The incidents took place in Capel St Mary from Wednesday, January 26 into Thursday, January 27. More than 20 vehicles were broken into and various items were stolen.

Last night, a 21-year-old man was arrested by police on suspicion of theft and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was subsequently released on bail earlier this evening pending further investigation, to answer on March 31, 2022.


