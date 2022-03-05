Man arrested after spate of vehicle break-ins in January

A man has been arrested after 20 vehicles were broken-in to in Capel St Mary. - Credit: Matt Powell

A man has been arrested after a series of vehicle break-ins in a Suffolk village.

The incidents took place in Capel St Mary from Wednesday, January 26 into Thursday, January 27. More than 20 vehicles were broken into and various items were stolen.

Last night, a 21-year-old man was arrested by police on suspicion of theft and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was subsequently released on bail earlier this evening pending further investigation, to answer on March 31, 2022.



