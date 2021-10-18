62-year-old arrested following incident in Ipswich town centre

Published: 6:03 PM October 18, 2021

A 62-year-old has been arrested following an incident in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A 62-year-old man has been arrested following an incident involving two people in Ipswich.

Police were called just after 3am this morning to the incident in The Walk.

Officers arrested a man who was subsequently taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are treating this as an isolated matter and understand that the parties involved are known to each other."

A police scene was put in place overnight as a precaution, but was lifted in the morning.

Suffolk Constabulary has yet to provide any further details.