News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

62-year-old arrested following incident in Ipswich town centre

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:03 PM October 18, 2021   
The Walk in Ipswich town centre has been sealed off by police

A 62-year-old has been arrested following an incident in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A 62-year-old man has been arrested following an incident involving two people in Ipswich. 

Police were called just after 3am this morning to the incident in The Walk.

Officers arrested a man who was subsequently taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are treating this as an isolated matter and understand that the parties involved are known to each other."

A police scene was put in place overnight as a precaution, but was lifted in the morning. 

Suffolk Constabulary has yet to provide any further details.

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich gang members Arnoldas Miglinas and Wayne Scullion have been jailed

Ipswich Crown Court

Members of 'notorious' Ipswich gang jailed for 19 years

Jane Hunt

person
Suffolk police have attended a two car crash on Norwich Road, Ipswich, near the Hunters BMW Garage.

Updated

Updated: Bury Road reopened after two car collision near BMW garage

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Crichton who has been jailed for 15 years after admitting attempted murder and kidnap.

Norwich Crown Court

Life sentence for man who stabbed and left woman in field near Ipswich

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Harrison can no longer walk as a result of his cancer

Obituary

Tributes paid to inspirational Ipswich teenager Harrison Boyd, 13

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon