62-year-old arrested following incident in Ipswich town centre
Published: 6:03 PM October 18, 2021
A 62-year-old man has been arrested following an incident involving two people in Ipswich.
Police were called just after 3am this morning to the incident in The Walk.
Officers arrested a man who was subsequently taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are treating this as an isolated matter and understand that the parties involved are known to each other."
A police scene was put in place overnight as a precaution, but was lifted in the morning.
Suffolk Constabulary has yet to provide any further details.