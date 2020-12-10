Man arrested in connection with Ipswich drug offences

Published: 3:51 PM December 10, 2020

A man has been arrested in connection with Ipswich-based drug offences.

Officers arrested a man, aged 24, in Enfield during the morning of Thursday, December 10 for being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

The arrest was made as part of Operation Orochi – an operation set up by Suffolk Constabulary with the Met Police to tackle "county lines" drug-dealing between London and Suffolk.

It focusses on analysing the data of mobile phones used to buy and sell crack cocaine and heroin by dealers and controllers.

Officers from the team in Suffolk will share this intelligence with a dedicated team at the Met, who will then investigate to identify the line controller and their location.