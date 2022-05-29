Man arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing

A man from Rochdale was arrested in Ipswich last night as part of an investigation into a fatal stabbing - Credit: PA

A man has been arrested in Ipswich as police continue their murder investigation following a fatal stabbing.

A 31-year-old man from Rochdale was detained in Ipswich overnight on suspicion of murder after the victim, thought to be in his 40s, died following an incident after a night out in Oldham town centre.

Officers were called at around 4.20am on Saturday to a report of a man suffering suspected stab wounds, including one to the chest, in Union Street, Oldham.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

Initial inquiries suggested the man was stabbed after an altercation and witness accounts led police to arrest a local man who they believe travelled to Suffolk after the incident.

Detective superintendent Simon Hurst, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “This is an extensive and complex investigation that has moved at some pace in the last 24 hours as our team of detectives continue to piece together the circumstances that has led to a man so tragically losing his life after a night out.

“We’ve spoken to some key witnesses so far who have been assisting us with our inquiries, and this has led to us arresting a local man who we believe had travelled down to the Ipswich area after this incident, before now being detained and brought back up to Greater Manchester."

