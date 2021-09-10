News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man charged in county lines drug supply probe

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:48 AM September 10, 2021    Updated: 9:51 AM September 10, 2021
Police stock image. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Lufti Guney, from London, was charged by Suffolk police

A 24-year-old man has been charged as part of a police investigation into county lines drugs supply in Suffolk.

Lutfi Guney was arrested in the Bermondsey area of London on Thursday and transported by officers to Ipswich and Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

He was questioned by Suffolk police's Serious Crime Disruption Team and charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of drugs, namely heroin and cocaine.

Guney, of Donkin House on the Rennie Estate in London, will appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The arrest was made as part of Operation Orochi, an operation set up by Suffolk police with the Metropolitan Police to tackle county lines drug dealing that operates between London and Suffolk.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police cars at the scene in Foxhall Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Police and ambulance attend medical emergency in Ipswich road

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Spiders head inside around this time of the year to mate

Suffolk Live

7 ways to keep spiders out of your home during their autumn mating season

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
grimwade street registry office ipswich

Ipswich Register Office to move because of staff safety concerns

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Travellers have been seen outside David Lloyd leisure in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Travellers pitch up outside Ipswich gym

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon