Man charged in county lines drug supply probe

Published: 9:48 AM September 10, 2021 Updated: 9:51 AM September 10, 2021

Lufti Guney, from London, was charged by Suffolk police

A 24-year-old man has been charged as part of a police investigation into county lines drugs supply in Suffolk.

Lutfi Guney was arrested in the Bermondsey area of London on Thursday and transported by officers to Ipswich and Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

He was questioned by Suffolk police's Serious Crime Disruption Team and charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of drugs, namely heroin and cocaine.

Guney, of Donkin House on the Rennie Estate in London, will appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The arrest was made as part of Operation Orochi, an operation set up by Suffolk police with the Metropolitan Police to tackle county lines drug dealing that operates between London and Suffolk.