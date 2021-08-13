Man in 20s arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into tree

Published: 9:29 AM August 13, 2021

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a vehicle crashed into a tree - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after he crashed into a tree in Bramford

Police were called to reports of single vehicle crash in the B1113 near Fitzgerald Road at around 1.30am today, Friday, August 13.

Ambulance crews were also called to the incident. The driver was taken to hospital and then Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he remains.

The extent of any injuries are not yet known.

Fire crews were also called to the scene as a precaution but no action was required.

The road reopened shortly after 4.10am.