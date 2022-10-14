Driver located in Shotley after crash which killed cyclist in Ipswich

Vernon Street in Ipswich was closed after the crash - Credit: Archant

A driver who was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that killed a cyclist in Ipswich was detained more than an hour later in Shotley.

Police were called to a crash, involving a cyclist and three cars, in Vernon Street shortly before 10pm on Thursday.

Ambulance crews and the air ambulance were also in attendance, but the cyclist – a man in his 30s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later confirmed a blue Audi, a red Skoda and a grey Volkswagen were the vehicles involved in the crash.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the driver of the Audi got out of his vehicle and fled the scene.

Following enquiries, officers attended an address in the Shotley area and detained a man in his 20s at about 11.25pm.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment and subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

The man is in custody at Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

A second man, aged in his 20s, was also arrested at the address in Shotley on suspicion of assisting an offender and obstructing a police officer.

He was also taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning, where he remains.

Vernon Street remains closed as police continue an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/65741/22