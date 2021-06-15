News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man left with three broken ribs after assault by group of males in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 1:19 PM June 15, 2021   
One of the incidents took place in St Stephen's Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man was left needing hospital treatment after being assaulted by a group of males in St Stephen's Lane, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A 30-year-old man was left with three broken ribs and needed hospital treatment after being assaulted by a group of males in Ipswich town centre.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which  happened in St Stephen's Lane at about 10pm on Wednesday, June 9, close to the junction with the Buttermarket.

The victim was assaulted by a group of four to six males as he was riding past them on his bike.

There was a short verbal altercation with him, and he was then assaulted by being kicked and punched.

The group ran off along the Buttermarket in the direction of Queen Street.

Police said their enquiries are on-going and they are appealing for witnesses.

They believe several members of the public were walking past at the time of the incident. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman seriously injured in accident on major Ipswich road
  2. 2 Tim Hortons restaurant in Ipswich given green light
  3. 3 Lorry 'not seen' by crane operator in container crush, port say
  1. 4 Curve Bar nights out and special events - are you in these photos?
  2. 5 Construction work begins on TV set ahead of Amazon series filming
  3. 6 Police concerned for missing man from Kesgrave
  4. 7 Kesgrave shooting trial enters final stages
  5. 8 Inside quirky off-grid houseboat with stunning river views - yours for £500k
  6. 9 'Hammer seen' in robbery by group of males at Felixstowe Skatepark
  7. 10 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Portsmouth 'fend off' Blues to agree Stockley deal

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw or heard any suspicious behaviour or knows who was responsible is asked to contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime reference 37/30519/21

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jack Whitehall, playing Ipswich this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Jack Whitehall praises award-winning Suffolk gastropub after visit

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Coastal areas such as Lowestoft could benefit from additional government funding, say MPs. Picture:

Opinion

My frustration at how rude drawings balls up our beaches

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Splash Parks reopen after lockdown restrcitions lifted. Bourne Park Pictures: BRITTANY WOODM

Suffolk Live

Glass found in popular paddling pool forcing it to close

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Adam Gray and Clive Driver have openedThe Blitz 1940's Tea Rooms in St Peter's Street in Ipswich. P

Inside Ipswich's Blitz-themed tearoom

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon