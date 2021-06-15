Man left with three broken ribs after assault by group of males in Ipswich
- Credit: Archant
A 30-year-old man was left with three broken ribs and needed hospital treatment after being assaulted by a group of males in Ipswich town centre.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which happened in St Stephen's Lane at about 10pm on Wednesday, June 9, close to the junction with the Buttermarket.
The victim was assaulted by a group of four to six males as he was riding past them on his bike.
There was a short verbal altercation with him, and he was then assaulted by being kicked and punched.
The group ran off along the Buttermarket in the direction of Queen Street.
Police said their enquiries are on-going and they are appealing for witnesses.
They believe several members of the public were walking past at the time of the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw or heard any suspicious behaviour or knows who was responsible is asked to contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime reference 37/30519/21