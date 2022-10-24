News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man attacked while helping woman being harassed near Ipswich park

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:29 AM October 24, 2022
The incident happened in Grove Lane, outside Alexandra Park in Ipswich, Suffolk

The incident happened in Grove Lane, outside Alexandra Park in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man suffered cuts and bruises after he was attacked while helping a woman who was being harassed near a park in Ipswich.

The incident happened in Grove Lane, near Alexandra Park, at about 4.10am on Sunday, Suffolk police said.

A woman was being harassed by two men, and when another man came to assist her he was attacked.

The victim suffered minor cuts and bruises in the incident.

The attackers are described as having short dark hair, while one had a goatee beard.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/67875/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

