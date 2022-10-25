News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man attacked and has bike stolen outside Tesco store in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:20 AM October 25, 2022
The incident happened outside the Tesco store in St Matthew's Street near Norwich Road, Ipswich

A man was attacked and had his bicycle stolen outside a Tesco store near Ipswich town centre.

The incident happened at Tesco Express in St Matthew's Street, near Norwich Road, at about 11.45pm on Tuesday, October 4, Suffolk police said.

The victim was standing outside the shop when he was pulled to the ground by another man, who made off with the bicycle.

He suffered a cut to the face in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/63630/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

