Man attacked and has bike stolen outside Tesco store in Ipswich

The incident happened outside the Tesco store in St Matthew's Street near Norwich Road, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man was attacked and had his bicycle stolen outside a Tesco store near Ipswich town centre.

The incident happened at Tesco Express in St Matthew's Street, near Norwich Road, at about 11.45pm on Tuesday, October 4, Suffolk police said.

The victim was standing outside the shop when he was pulled to the ground by another man, who made off with the bicycle.

He suffered a cut to the face in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/63630/22.