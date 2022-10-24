News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man attacked by gang of four in Ipswich robbery

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:43 PM October 24, 2022
The robbery happened in Park View Road, off Norwich Road in Ipswich

The robbery happened in Park View Road, off Norwich Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man was attacked by a group of four people in a robbery in a residential street in Ipswich.

The incident happened in Park View Road, near Norwich Road, at about 3.30am on Saturday, October 8, Suffolk police said.

The victim was walking along Park View Road when he was approached by four men.

He was attacked before the group stole items from his coat.

All of the suspects were dressed in dark clothing, a police spokesman said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/65473/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

