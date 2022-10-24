Man attacked by gang of four in Ipswich robbery

The robbery happened in Park View Road, off Norwich Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man was attacked by a group of four people in a robbery in a residential street in Ipswich.

The incident happened in Park View Road, near Norwich Road, at about 3.30am on Saturday, October 8, Suffolk police said.

The victim was walking along Park View Road when he was approached by four men.

He was attacked before the group stole items from his coat.

All of the suspects were dressed in dark clothing, a police spokesman said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/65473/22.