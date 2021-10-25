News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man released on bail after alleged sexual assault on Waterfront

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:26 PM October 25, 2021   
The Mill building and the Winerack on Ipswich Waterfront

The alleged sexual assault was reported outside The Mill on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 23-year-old man arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a woman on Ipswich Waterfront has been released on bail.

Police were called to the courtyard area of the Foundry, near The Mill, after the alleged incident was reported between 3.10am and 3.20am on Sunday, October 17.

The victim, a young woman, was walking along the Waterfront from Stoke Bridge when she was approached by a man who tried to talk to her.

He asked for the victim's phone number, but she refused to give it to her.

The woman was chased into the courtyard, where she was alleged sexually assaulted.

She screamed for help and alerted residents in the nearby flats, with the man then fleeing in the direction of the Waterfront.

Suffolk police confirmed on Sunday evening a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has now been released on bail, pending further enquiries to answer on Saturday, November 20.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, quoting crime reference number 37/58039/21.


