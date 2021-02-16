News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Police appeal for witnesses after man is bitten by dog

Judy Rimmer

Published: 1:37 PM February 16, 2021   
Police are appealing for information after a man was bitten by a dog in Kesgrave - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Kesgrave where a man was bitten by a dog to come forward.

Police said the man was bitten on Sunday, February 14, at around 12.30pm, in a public space next to Dr Watson Lane and Main Road.

Two dogs, believed to be a French bulldog and a Boston terrier, were being walked off-lead by a woman.

Police said it was not known which of the dogs bit the man.

They are appealing for anyone who knows the owner of the dogs, witnessed the incident or has knowledge of it to contact them, quoting crime reference 37/7473/21.

You can get in touch via the Suffolk Police website, call 101 or contact  Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

