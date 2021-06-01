Man caught drink driving while riding e-scooter is handed ban
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
An Ipswich man caught drink-driving while riding an e-scooter has been banned from the road for 19 months.
Unal Gokbulut was using the electric device when he was stopped and failed a roadside breath test near his home in the early hours of April 5.
Gokbulut, of Hilton Road, Ipswich, provided a breath test sample of 70 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - twice the legal limit of 35mcg.
The 42-year-old admitted at an earlier hearing at Ipswich Magistrates' Court to drink-driving while using the electric scooter.
He was given an interim driving ban and bailed, having initially denied a second charge of driving without insurance.
At a second hearing, on Tuesday, he admitted the charge of driving without insurance.
Gokbulut was sentenced to a £250 fine and a 19-month driving ban for the drink-driving offence.
No separate penalty was given for the insurance matter.
E-scooters are treated as motor vehicles by the Department for Transport and are subject to the same legal requirement as other vehicles.
Most Read
- 1 Former Ipswich Town striker, with 40 international caps, joins Stowmarket Town
- 2 Paul Cook writes to Ipswich fan giving up season ticket after 50 years
- 3 Fears raised over first phase of new 1,100-home Ipswich estate
- 4 Mum of Kesgrave schoolboy shot in the face describes rushing to the scene
- 5 Rise in coronavirus ‘growth rate’ across East Anglia
- 6 4,000 Suffolk motorists fined for doing 35mph in a 30mph zone
- 7 Fire breaks out at Ipswich house
- 8 River restaurant safely home after running aground during supper cruise
- 9 Suffolk beauty queen with luxurious lifestyle features in Channel 5 show
- 10 HOW IT UNFOLDED: Witches have no answer at Wolverhampton
It is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter on a public road, cycle lane or pavement in the UK.
The only place they should be used is on private land.
However, the Government has begun trials of e-scooters in approved rental schemes.