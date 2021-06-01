Man caught drink driving while riding e-scooter is handed ban

Published: 5:22 PM June 1, 2021 Updated: 5:23 PM June 1, 2021

An Ipswich man caught drink-driving while riding an e-scooter has been banned from the road for 19 months.

Unal Gokbulut was using the electric device when he was stopped and failed a roadside breath test near his home in the early hours of April 5.

Gokbulut, of Hilton Road, Ipswich, provided a breath test sample of 70 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - twice the legal limit of 35mcg.

The 42-year-old admitted at an earlier hearing at Ipswich Magistrates' Court to drink-driving while using the electric scooter.

He was given an interim driving ban and bailed, having initially denied a second charge of driving without insurance.

At a second hearing, on Tuesday, he admitted the charge of driving without insurance.

Gokbulut was sentenced to a £250 fine and a 19-month driving ban for the drink-driving offence.

No separate penalty was given for the insurance matter.

E-scooters are treated as motor vehicles by the Department for Transport and are subject to the same legal requirement as other vehicles.

It is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter on a public road, cycle lane or pavement in the UK.

The only place they should be used is on private land.

However, the Government has begun trials of e-scooters in approved rental schemes.