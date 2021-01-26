News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
£40,000 of cash and large amount of cocaine seized in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 9:07 PM January 26, 2021   
Police searched a man on Sherrington Road

Police searched a man on Sherrington Road - Credit: Google Maps

Police have seized a large amount of money and cocaine from a man in Ipswich. 

Just after midday on Monday January 25 officers had reason to conduct a search of a man sat in the driver seat of a vehicle parked on Sherrington Road close to a footpath.

During the search of the man and the vehicle officers from the Scorpion team recovered a large quantity of cocaine that has a street value of tens of thousands of pounds as well as a large quantity of cash, estimated to be around £40,000.

Police arrested the man and he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Artenis Selita, 24, of Cottril Way of Bedford in Bedfordshire was charged with possession of drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property, namely money.

He was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 26 and following the hearing he was further remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court at date to be fixed.

Ipswich News

