News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man charged following serious assault in town centre

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:28 AM September 11, 2022
A cordon remains in place in Tavern Street following a serious attack yesterday evening

Police have charged a man after a serious assault in Ipswich town centre. - Credit: Archant

A 25-year-old man has been charged after a serious assault in Ipswich town centre.

Police were called to Tavern Street on Friday, September 9 at 5.30pm following reports a man in his 50s had suffered a serious head injury.

The victim was transported to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

He remains in a critical condition.

Bradley Gardener, aged 25 years, of Black Horse Lane, Ipswich, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent a short time after the incident and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

He has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates on September 12.

Enquiries are on-going and anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Ipswich CID, quoting CAD ref 262 or crime number 37/58279/22.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 17/4/2013 of Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Baroness Thatcher at St

The Queen

Full list of closures and cancellations following Queen's death

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail pro

The Queen

What happens now? Operation 'London Bridge and 'Unicorn' explained

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Ryan Althorpe, a serving Suffolk police officer, will go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court in March 2023.

Judge calls Suffolk Ferrari crash court case a 'dogs' dinner'

Dominic Bareham

person
A man in his 70s was attacked in Dryden Road in Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

Man in his 70s punched in face in unprovoked attack in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon