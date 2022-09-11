Man charged following serious assault in town centre

Police have charged a man after a serious assault in Ipswich town centre. - Credit: Archant

A 25-year-old man has been charged after a serious assault in Ipswich town centre.

Police were called to Tavern Street on Friday, September 9 at 5.30pm following reports a man in his 50s had suffered a serious head injury.

The victim was transported to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

He remains in a critical condition.

Bradley Gardener, aged 25 years, of Black Horse Lane, Ipswich, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent a short time after the incident and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

He has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates on September 12.

Enquiries are on-going and anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Ipswich CID, quoting CAD ref 262 or crime number 37/58279/22.