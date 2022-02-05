News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man charged after Ipswich crash left girl, 11, seriously injured

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:05 PM February 5, 2022
The scene of the accident on Thursday - Credit: Archant

A 22-year-old man from Ipswich has been charged after a crash left an 11-year-old girl with serious head injuries. 

A family-of-four were sat in a parked car in Burlington Road when a black BMW collided with them at about 7pm on Thursday, February 3.

An 11-year-old girl inside the parked car suffered a serious head injury as a result and remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

A man was arrested on Friday evening and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Adam Darbous, of Cecil Road, Ipswich, has now been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision and possession with intent to supply class B drugs. 

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Monday 7 February.


