News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man charged with burglary after Audi A1 stolen from driveway

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:58 PM September 13, 2021   
An officer was injured while making an arrest. Stock image.

A man has been charged in connection with a series of crimes in Ipswich. 

A 20-year-old man has been charged with burglary, in connection with a series of crimes in Ipswich. 

It comes after an Audi A1 and handbag were stolen from a property in Shrubland Avenue at some point between 3am and 6.45am on Saturday, September 11.  

A man woke up to find a series of notifications on his camera doorbell and that his wife's handbag and car keys were missing. 

He then saw their Audi A1 being driven away from the driveway.

On Sunday September 12, police arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of burglary. He was later taken to Martlesham Heath Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Connor Roache, 20, of Spinner Close in Ipswich, has been charged with burglary and theft in relation to the incident in Shrublands Avenue, and five counts of attempted burglary following incidents on Sproughton Road on Friday, September 10, as well as two counts of interference of vehicles.

Roache is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court today (Monday September 13). 

Most Read

  1. 1 Car ploughs into front of M&S Foodhall
  2. 2 Severe delays on A12 after lorry overturns
  3. 3 Are you in our pictures of Yates in Ipswich from 2000?
  1. 4 WATCH: Drone footage captures moment Ever Ace arrives in Felixstowe
  2. 5 Revealed: The 30 Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates
  3. 6 A14 reopens after three-vehicle crash near Copdock
  4. 7 Town's surprise send-off to postie Jack for 20 years of service
  5. 8 World's largest container ship docks at Port of Felixstowe
  6. 9 Latest timings as world's largest container ship set to arrive in Suffolk
  7. 10 From Felixstowe to Flushing Meadows: Emma Raducanu's rise began in Suffolk
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The world's largest container ship, Ever Ace, pictured here in Rotterdam, is coming to Felixstowe

World's biggest container ship set to arrive in Felixstowe at weekend

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Foxhall Road property is the most expensive home for sale in Ipswich

Housing | Gallery

Take a look inside the most expensive house for sale in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance has been spotted landing in Castle Hill, Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man airlifted to hospital after incident on Ipswich estate

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Crown Court

Schoolgirl allegedly raped more than 20 times, court told

Jane Hunt

person