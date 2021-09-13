Man charged with burglary after Audi A1 stolen from driveway
A 20-year-old man has been charged with burglary, in connection with a series of crimes in Ipswich.
It comes after an Audi A1 and handbag were stolen from a property in Shrubland Avenue at some point between 3am and 6.45am on Saturday, September 11.
A man woke up to find a series of notifications on his camera doorbell and that his wife's handbag and car keys were missing.
He then saw their Audi A1 being driven away from the driveway.
On Sunday September 12, police arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of burglary. He was later taken to Martlesham Heath Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Connor Roache, 20, of Spinner Close in Ipswich, has been charged with burglary and theft in relation to the incident in Shrublands Avenue, and five counts of attempted burglary following incidents on Sproughton Road on Friday, September 10, as well as two counts of interference of vehicles.
Roache is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court today (Monday September 13).
