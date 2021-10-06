News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man charged with drug offences as Class A drugs and cash found

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:52 PM October 6, 2021   
An officer was injured while making an arrest. Stock image.

A man has been charged with drug offences in Ipswich

A 26-year-old man from the Ipswich area has been charged with drug offences after a quantity of Class A drugs and cash were found. 

Abdishakur Salah, of no fixed address, but from the Ipswich area, was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs between London and Ipswich between April 27 2021 and October 6 2021. 

It comes after he was arrested on June 1 this year at a property in Pelican Close in Ipswich where officers found a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, cash and supply equipment during a search under a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant.

He was arrested and released under investigation at the time, but has now been charged following further police enquiries.

He was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 7. 

