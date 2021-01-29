Man, 24, charged in connection with supply of class A drugs

Published: 4:31 PM January 29, 2021 Updated: 4:50 PM January 29, 2021

A man from north London has been charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man has been charged in connection with the supply of cocaine and heroin in Ipswich.

The 24-year-old from north London was arrested at around 4pm on Thursday, January 28, in Wherstead Road.

Following his arrest a large amount cash was seized. A related search of a London property resulted in a significant quantity of class A drugs also being seized.

Junior Elegbede, of Town Road in the London Borough of Enfield, has subsequently been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Saturday, January 30.