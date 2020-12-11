Man charged with Ipswich drug offences to appear in court
- Credit: ARCHANT
A man charged with Ipswich-based drug offences will appear in court this morning.
Police arrested a man in Enfield yesterday morning for being concerned in the supply of a class A drugs and he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Teric Aroriode-Francis, 24, of Turners Hill in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, was charged with concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin.
He remains in custody and is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich this morning.
The arrest was made as part of Operation Orochi – an operation set up by Suffolk police with the Met to tackle county lines drug dealing that operate between London and Suffolk.
Since February 2020 Operation Orochi, led by the Metropolitan Police, has been in place in Suffolk. It focuses on analysing the data of mobile phones used to buy and sell crack cocaine and heroin by dealers and controllers.
Officers in Suffolk share this intelligence with a dedicated team at the Met, who then investigate to identify the line controller and their location.
