Man denies Felixstowe assault and will face trial

A man has denied a charge of ABH and will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court next year.

Alistair Hambling, 41, pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man occasioning actual bodily harm on January 18 this year in Felixstowe.

Appearing in the dock on Tuesday, Hambling, of no fixed address, spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his not guilty plea.

He was represented by barrister Adam Norris at the short hearing.

A trial date was set for March 6, 2023, and Recorder Richard Atchley granted Hambling conditional bail.

The trial is expected to last two to three days.

Recorder Atchley gave Hambling the relevant warnings regarding non attendance at his trial and released him from the dock.