Man denies stealing goods worth £250k from Ipswich warehouse

Published: 4:00 PM May 14, 2021

A man faces a Crown Court trial after he denied stealing two trailers and their contents worth more than £250,000 from an Ipswich warehouse.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday for a plea and trial preparation hearing was 48-year-old Nicholas Shepherd of Beech Avenue, Wakefield.

He denied stealing a trailer and contents worth £250,000 on February 2019 belonging to Sea Transport Ltd, which is based at Ransomes Industrial Estate in Ipswich.

He also denied a similar offence on April 7 2019 in relation to a trailer and contents worth £15,000 belonging to Marxport Ltd.

Shepherd’s five day trial is expected to take place next year.