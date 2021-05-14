News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man denies stealing goods worth £250k from Ipswich warehouse

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:00 PM May 14, 2021   
Niall Horn will go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court

Shepherd’s five day trial is expected to take place next year. - Credit: ARCHANT

A man faces a Crown Court trial after he denied stealing two trailers and their contents worth more than £250,000 from an Ipswich warehouse. 

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday for a plea and trial preparation hearing was 48-year-old Nicholas Shepherd of Beech Avenue, Wakefield.

He denied stealing a trailer and contents worth £250,000 on February 2019 belonging to Sea Transport Ltd, which is based at Ransomes Industrial Estate in Ipswich. 

He also denied a similar offence on April 7 2019 in relation to a trailer and contents worth £15,000 belonging to Marxport Ltd.

Shepherd’s five day trial is expected to take place next year.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jessica Walden holding new baby after giving birth

'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
Janos Vass was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: Archant

Woman threatened to expose lorry driver's sexual relationship

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Jessica Walden holding new baby after giving birth

More than £23k raised in memory of mum who died 2 days after giving birth

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Star feature..words james marstonProud parents David and Gloria Henshall surrounded by pictures

Obituary

'Larger-than-life' Ipswich drama teacher Gloria Henshall dies

Andrew Clarke

Author Picture Icon