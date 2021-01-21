Man could face jail after county lines drug arrest

Published: 5:30 AM January 21, 2021

A man arrested as part of a police operation tackling county lines drug dealing between London and Suffolk could face jail after admitting four charges.

Adam Kabuye, 28, appeared via video link at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin), and two charges of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Kabuye, of Sydney Road, Hornsey, London, was arrested in Hertfordshire for the Ipswich-based offences on December 15 as part of Operation Orochi - which was set up by Suffolk police with the Met Police to tackle county lines drug dealing.

The operation, which has been in place since February 2020, focuses on analysing the data of mobile phones used to buy and sell crack cocaine and heroin by dealers and controllers.

Judge Rupert Overbury told Kabuye the sentence passed would be one of custody but the question was "what category and for how long".

Kabuye will be sentenced on February 4 at Ipswich Crown Court.