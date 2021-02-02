Man facing jail after pleading guilty to stabbing

Published: 4:00 PM February 2, 2021

A 32-year-old from Felixstowe has been told by a judge he is facing a "significant term of imprisonment" after he admitted stabbing a man last year.

Daniel Eacott appeared at Ipswich Crown Court today via prison video link and pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Eacott, of Queens Road, Felixstowe, spoke only at the short plea and trial preparation hearing to confirm his identity and enter his guilty plea.

The stabbing happened in Felixstowe on October 14.

Eacott's barrister, William Carter, said a psychiatric report had been completed.

Judge Emma Peters ordered a report to assess dangerousness ahead of the sentencing hearing, which is expected to last around 90 minutes.

Eacott, who had no previous convictions, will be sentenced during the week commencing March 22 at Ipswich Crown Court.

Judge Peters told Eacott he was looking at a "significant term of imprisonment" but added: "The question is how long and what type of sentence that is going to be."