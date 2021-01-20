Man fined after using woman's bank card at Ipswich kebab shop and taxi rank

Published: 3:20 PM January 20, 2021

A 22-year-old man has been fined after fraudulently using a woman's bank card at a service station, kebab shop and an Ipswich taxi rank.

Anthony Portaluri, of Clarkson Street, appeared before Ipswich magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 15, after being summonsed in December.

He was charged with three counts of fraud by false representation following three incidents in June last year.

The victim, a woman, aged in her 40s, paid for petrol with her bank card at the Shell garage in London Road on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the kiosk.

At approximately 1.40am the following day, the woman was notified by her online banking app that her bank card had been used at Applegreen service station in Woodbridge Road East, and then again shortly before 1.50am at Best Kebab, and a further time shortly after 1.50am at Hawk Express in Ipswich.

An investigation was carried out by officers from the Operation Shere team, and a man was arrested on Wednesday, July 22.

He was questioned at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Portaluri was fined £138 and ordered to pay court costs of £105, when he appeared in court on Friday.

He was also ordered to pay £57.85 in compensation and a £34 victim surcharge.

PC Richard Ford, of the Operation Shere, team said: “Incidents such as this cause a great deal of inconvenience to the victim. They leave them at a financial loss and take up their time to report the matter.

"I hope that bringing matters like this before the court will show that Suffolk police will endeavour to find those responsible.”