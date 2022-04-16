News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man found seriously injured after suspected collision with car near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:08 PM April 16, 2022
The man was found in Rowley Close in Brantham, near Ipswich

The man was found in Rowley Close in Brantham, near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man is in hospital after being found seriously by the roadside near Ipswich following a suspected collision with a car.

The man, who is in his 50s, was found with serious head injuries lying by Rowley Close in Brantham shortly after 4.35am this morning, Suffolk police said.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance, with his condition currently described as stable.

Detectives believe the injured man is most likely to have been involved in a collision with a car that failed to stop.

A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested in connection with this incident and  has been taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning, where he remains.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Rowley Close in the early hours of this morning, between 3.30am and 4.35am.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 22634/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Shotley Peninsular News

