Man found unconscious in Ipswich alleyway following serious assault

A man was left unconscious and seriously injured in an alleyway near Ipswich town centre after a serious assault.

Police were called at around 12.45am by a member of the public who found the man in an alleyway off Smart Street – between Pleasant Row and Lower Orwell Street.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his head and face, as well as further injuries to his legs and back following an alleged altercation between a group of people.

While he has been taken to hospital, his injuries are not thought to be life-changing.

A police scene remains in place while detectives conduct enquires. A forensics team as well as two police cars and numerous police officers were in the alleyway as of 1pm.

Suffolk police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information that could assist with the investigation to contact South CID in Ipswich, quoting crime reference number 37/29430/22.

