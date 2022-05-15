News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Updated

Man found unconscious in Ipswich alleyway following serious assault

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:38 PM May 15, 2022
Updated: 1:26 PM May 15, 2022
A police scene is in place at an alleyway off Smart Street in Central Ipswich

A police scene is in place at an alleyway off Smart Street in Central Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A man was left unconscious and seriously injured in an alleyway near Ipswich town centre after a serious assault. 

Police were called at around 12.45am by a member of the public who found the man in an alleyway off Smart Street – between Pleasant Row and Lower Orwell Street.

Archant (Angus Williams)

The man was found in an alleyway between Smart Street and Pleasant Row - Credit: Archant

The victim suffered serious injuries to his head and face, as well as further injuries to his legs and back following an alleged altercation between a group of people. 

While he has been taken to hospital, his injuries are not thought to be life-changing.

A police forensics team are investigating the incident

A police forensics team are investigating the incident - Credit: Archant

A police scene remains in place while detectives conduct enquires. A forensics team as well as two police cars and numerous police officers were in the alleyway as of 1pm. 

Suffolk police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information that could assist with the investigation to contact South CID in Ipswich, quoting crime reference number 37/29430/22.

Archant

The man was tken to hospital, though his injuries were not thought to be life threatening or life changing - Credit: Archant

