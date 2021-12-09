Man handed restraining order over threatening messages to estranged wife

An Ipswich man who harassed his estranged wife by sending insulting and threatening messages has been handed a two-year community order.

Mehmet Maybarskan, 33, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentence on Wednesday having previously pleaded guilty to a section two harassment charge on October 14.

The court heard the couple were married in 2013 and moved to Ipswich as he was working in the area.

Maybarskan's wife was not keen on the move and felt isolated, Hugh Vass, prosecuting, told the court.

The couple had a daughter together but in December 2018, Maybarskan's wife left the home with the child, the court heard.

Maybarskan tried to find his wife and sent messages threatening to take his daughter away and "destroy her life", the court heard.

On January 6, 2019, Maybarskan's wife told him she was not coming back to Ipswich, and again on January 13, she told him she would not be returning to the town.

She reported around 20 messages per day at times, the court heard.

Some of the messages suggested that Maybarskan was watching her, and knew she was alone, while others were insulting and abusive, Mr Vass said.

Maybarskan's wife blocked his number but on January 26 and 27, she received further calls from other numbers.

She said it was "going to take a long time" to gain her confidence back, Mr Vass told the court.

The police were notified on January 28, 2019.

The court heard that the couple are now separated. A victim impact statement was made but was not read to the court.

Maybarskan, of Coprolite Street, Ipswich, had no previous convictions, the court heard.

Judge Martyn Levett told Maybarskan that messages such as these can "cause a great deal of harm".

The judge called the messages "unpleasant and pretty nasty".

He added that "Harassment can wear people down" and referenced the impact on Maybarskan wife's self-esteem and confidence.

The judge handed Maybarskan a two-year community order with a rehabilitation requirement, and 10 rehabilitation activity days.

Maybarskan was also handed a five-year restraining order by the judge.