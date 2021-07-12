Man charged with Ipswich murder appears in court

Published: 4:57 PM July 12, 2021

Police at the scene in Norwich Road, Ipswich on Friday - Credit: Archant

A 40-year-old man who was charged with murder after a person died at an Ipswich guest house died has been remanded in custody.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (July 12) was Wayne Atkinson, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, who is charged with murder on July 9.

Emergency services were called to Norwich Road just before 5pm on Friday following reports of an assault at Beaumont Guest House.

The victim, who was in his 30s, was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Prosecutor John Caudle told the court that a preliminary post-mortem examination had found he died after suffering head injuries and a fractured larynx.

Atkinson was arrested at the scene of the incident on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre.

Judge Martyn Levett remanded Atkinson in custody and adjourned the case for a further case management hearing on October 11, when he is expected to enter a plea to the murder charge.

A provisional date for a trial, which could last up to three weeks, was booked for February 28 or March 7.

No application for bail was made by Atkinson’s barrister, Christopher Paxton QC.