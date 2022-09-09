News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man in hospital with serious head injury after assault in town

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:09 PM September 9, 2022
A man, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent

A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital with a serious head injury following an assault in Ipswich.

Officers were called to the incident in Tavern Street at 5.30pm today (September 9).

A man, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent a short while later and was taken into custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he remains.

The male victim was transported to Ipswich hospital for treatment.

A cordon remains in place.

Enquiries are on-going and anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Ipswich CID, quoting CAD ref 262 or crime number 37/58279/22.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

