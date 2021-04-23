News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man injured in alleged Ipswich assault

Michael Steward

Published: 3:06 PM April 23, 2021   
Police are investigating the incident

Police are making enquiries following an alleged assault in Ipswich

Police are conducting enquiries following reports of an alleged assault in Ipswich. 

Officers were called to the incident under the bridge at Yarmouth Road at 4.05am on Thursday.

The victim, a man in his 60s, reported he was approached by an unknown man and hit on the head from behind, causing him to fall. 

The man sustained a minor injury which required hospital treatment. 

Suffolk police said officers were conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 23 of April 22. 

