Man who took knife to confrontation is jailed

Published: 7:30 AM January 21, 2021

Neven Kovac was jailed for 14 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

A 26-year-old who took a "highly dangerous" knife to confront a man following a dispute on social media has been jailed by a judge.

Police were called to Wherstead Road, Ipswich, on July 14 last year following a 999 call regarding a disturbance, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When officers arrived, the situation had calmed slightly but "tempers were up", Mark Tomassi, prosecuting, told the court.

Neven Kovac was seen by a member of the public discarding something nearby and police were able to recover a 30cm kitchen knife.

Kovac then became animated and aggressive with officers, using arm gestures and shouting, the court heard.

Mr Tomassi said the kitchen knife was not used but was taken out for a "particular purpose".

In police interview, Kovac made allegations about the other man which he said he had seen on Facebook.

Kovac, of Gresley Gardens, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article and using threatening words or behaviour at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that Kovac had two previous convictions for possessing a bladed article in 2017.

Shade Abiodun, mitigating, said Kovac was "deeply remorseful" for his actions.

She said Kovac and the complainant were known to each other after Kovac bought a dog from the man.

She said there had been some "derogatory comments" made by the man via social media.

"He took the knife to confront him," Miss Abiodun said. "But at no point was the knife brandished."

Sentencing Kovac on Wednesday, Judge Rupert Overbury said: "You have two previous convictions for possession of a bladed article and yet there you are on July 14, 2020, in possession of a highly dangerous weapon.

"You did not produce the knife but the intent was plain.

"I accept there are two sides to every story, but you reacted badly to comments made on social media."

Judge Overbury jailed Kovac for 14 months and he will have to serve half in custody before his release on licence.

The judge made no separate penalty for the using threatening words or behaviour charge and ordered forfeiture and destruction of the knife.







