Man who assaulted ex-partner is jailed for 18 months

Published: 5:30 AM June 2, 2021

Kane Rutherford was jailed for 18 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

An Ipswich man who assaulted his ex-partner by grabbing her by the throat while subject to a restraining order has been jailed for 18 months.

The victim found Kane Rutherford at her door at Beaconsfield Road in Ipswich on October 25 last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Inside the home Rutherford, 25, became angry with the victim when she told him she had picked a friend up from work, the court heard.

Hugh Vass, prosecuting, said Rutherford grabbed the victim by the throat and she was thrown to the floor.

Rutherford then grabbed her by the neck and caused some reddening of the area, Mr Vass said.

He then threw a clothes horse and the incident was captured on an internal camera, the court heard.

Police were called to the disturbance and had to force entry to the property after not getting a response from inside, the court heard.

A restraining order was previously imposed on Rutherford after he broke the same victim's nose in April last year.

He denied causing actual bodily harm in that incident but was convicted by magistrates at trial.

The restraining order banned Rutherford from contacting the victim or attending the Beaconsfield Road address.

But in police interview, Rutherford, whose address was given in court as Heatherhayes, Ipswich, admitted that, despite the restraining order, he had been living with the victim at the Beaconsfield Road property.

Rutherford pleaded guilty to assault by beating, criminal damage and breach of a restraining order before magistrates in Ipswich on October 27 last year.

Lynne Shirley, mitigating, said the victim did not support prosecution.

"The admissions came from him and not from her," Ms Shirley said.

Ms Shirley said the argument between the pair was over an inheritance Rutherford had received.

She added that Rutherford had been in custody since October and "wants to move on".

Sentencing him on Tuesday, Recorder Graham Huston said Rutherford's disobedience of court orders was "frankly staggering".

Rutherford was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison and he will have to serve half in custody before his release on licence.

An application to extend the restraining order, which runs until 2022, was not sought.