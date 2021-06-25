Published: 4:36 PM June 25, 2021

Junior Elegbede was sentenced to six years in prison - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A 25-year-old man from north London has been sentenced in connection with the supply of Class A drugs in Ipswich.

Junior Elegbede, of Town Road in the London borough of Enfield, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court today (Friday, June 25) after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to two offences of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine; and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

At court he was sentenced to six years in prison for the incidents that took place between August, 24, 2020 and January 29, 2021.

Elegbede was arrested on Thursday, January 28 by armed police.

He was stopped while travelling in a taxi on Wherstead Road where he was found to be in possession of £2,000 in cash and three mobile phones.

£2,000 seized from Elegbede after he was arrested - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

As a result of related searches of a property in London, further large amounts of cash were seized in the region of £2,000 again, as well as a significant quantity of Class A drugs including cocaine and heroin, drug paraphernalia such as two sets of weighing scales and a further mobile phone.

Officers found that bulk text messages were being sent from his phones, demonstrating a pattern of behaviour consistent with class A drugs supply.

The arrest followed a joint investigation by Suffolk Police’s Serious Crime Disruption Team and colleagues in the Metropolitan Police, working together as part of Operation Orochi which tackles County Lines.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Jared Fortune of the Serious Crime Disruption Team said, "I appreciate Mr Elegbede had the sense to admit his guilt at an early stage – it saves the justice system a lot of time and ensures tax payer’s money isn’t wasted when the overwhelming evidence indicated only one outcome - ‘guilty’.

"Elegbede was previously sentenced to a four year custodial sentence for the same two offences in 2018. Clearly, unfortunately for him, a previous stint in jail for drug supply offences apparently did nothing to deter him from committing much of the same. Hopefully, as they say, ‘third time’s the charm.’”

If you suspect drug dealing is taking place in your area or see anything suspicious or out of place call police on 101, or alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers to report anonymously – either online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.



