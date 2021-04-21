Man who threatened to petrol bomb ex-girlfriend's home is jailed

Published: 7:30 AM April 21, 2021

An Ipswich man who threatened to petrol bomb his former girlfriend's flat along with homes of her family members has been jailed for 18 months.

Dwayne Farrell, 30, went to his former girlfriend's home in Birkfield Drive, Ipswich, at 4am on September 26 last year with two other men, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The victim was awoken by a tapping sound at her bedroom window, Joanne Eley, prosecuting, told the court.

She left the ground floor flat and was punched to the chest by Farrell, which caused a red mark, Ms Eley said.

Farrell called her offensive names and the victim believed that one of the men had a gun although she admitted never seeing a weapon.

Max Gannon, 19, was with Farrell at the time of the incident, but the other man has never been identified, the court heard.

The victim was unable to get back inside her property so Farrell climbed through a window to open the door, the court heard.

At that point, the victim called the police.

A knife was found in the victim's bathroom which she did not recognise and she assumed had been dropped by Farrell when he climbed through the window to let her in, Ms Eley said.

Following the incident, Farrell made a number of phone calls in which he called the victim "a snitch" and made threats.

Further calls followed including one where Farrell threatened to petrol bomb her flat and the homes of family members.

Farrell was arrested by police on September 29 and claimed the victim was making up allegations after he had split up with her.

Gannon was also interviewed by officers and said he had got drunk with Farrell ahead of his birthday on September 27.

He said he travelled in a taxi to the address and saw Farrell with the victim but did not get involved as it was none of his business.

Farrell, of All Saints Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to affray and witness intimidation at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

Gannon, of Victoria Street, Ipswich, pleaded not guilty to affray but guilty to a section 4 public order offence, which was accepted by prosecutors.

Both men were also charged with aggravated burglary but Ms Eley offered no evidence to the count and a not guilty verdict was recorded.

Ms Eley also offered no evidence against Farrell for a charge of assault by beating.

Two further charges against Farrell - making threats to kill and making threats to damage property - were left on file.

Steven Dyble, representing Farrell, said he had made a "reckless" decision to go to his former partner's flat.

Judge Rupert Overbury jailed Farrell for a total of 18 months.

Gannon was handed a 12-month community order, with 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.







