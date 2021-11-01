News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
22-year-old man jailed over firearm and drug offences

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:41 PM November 1, 2021
Updated: 5:05 PM November 1, 2021
Charlie Newby, 22, was found guilty of firearms and drug offenses at Ipswich Crown Court, in Suffolk

Charlie Newby, 22, was found guilty of firearms and drug offenses at Ipswich Crown Court

A 22-year-old man has been jailed for firearm and drug offences in Ipswich. 

Charlie Newby, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for intent to supply Class A drugs and a host of firearm offences.

He was found guilty of two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of ammunition without a certificate and two counts of possession of a firearm when prohibited.

He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, October 27, where he was sentenced.

Officers arrested Newby when they raided a property on Ancaster Road on March 26, this year as part of a pre-planned operation. 

There they found a firearm, a knife, and a quantity of class A drugs, amongst other items. 

Newby was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was later charged and remanded in police custody. 

