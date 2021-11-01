22-year-old man jailed over firearm and drug offences

Charlie Newby, 22, was found guilty of firearms and drug offenses at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A 22-year-old man has been jailed for firearm and drug offences in Ipswich.

Charlie Newby, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for intent to supply Class A drugs and a host of firearm offences.

He was found guilty of two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of ammunition without a certificate and two counts of possession of a firearm when prohibited.

He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, October 27, where he was sentenced.

Officers arrested Newby when they raided a property on Ancaster Road on March 26, this year as part of a pre-planned operation.

There they found a firearm, a knife, and a quantity of class A drugs, amongst other items.

Newby was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was later charged and remanded in police custody.

