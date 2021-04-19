News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man to stay in hospital overnight after incident in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:15 PM April 19, 2021   
Police investigate the scene of an incident on St Matthews Street in Ipswich

Police investigate the scene of an incident on St Matthews Street in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man is being kept in hospital overnight after he was assaulted in Ipswich in the early hours of Monday. 

Officers were called just after midnight to reports a man had been assaulted at the Alexander House building on St Matthew's Street. 

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man had sustained a head injury during an altercation.

Police investigate the scene of an incident on St Matthews Street in Ipswich

The man is currently in hospital, where his injury is being assessed - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The man was then taken to hospital for treatment and is now being kept in overnight to complete a 24-hour period of observation due to the head injury.

Police confirmed the man is stable and recovering. 

Large amounts of blood on the pavement was reported by eyewitnesses, as police cordoned of the road during the morning rush hour. 

A police forensics van at the scene at the incident

A police forensics van at the scene at the incident - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident, with no wider threat to the community."

Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible for the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact South CID on 101, quoting reference number 19442/21.

There were reports a man had been assaulted at Alexander House, in Ipswich 

There were reports a man had been assaulted at Alexander House, in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

