Man, 38, carried out sustained sexual assault on girl, 16, in village hotel
A 38-year-old Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a teenager at a hotel at Claydon has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next month.
Piotr Bak was at the Best Western Hotel celebrating his birthday when the “sustained” attack on the 16-year-old girl took place, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
Bak, of Northgate Street, Ipswich, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday ( February 8) to an offence of sexual assault which took place on December 4 last year.
Judge Emma Peters described the attack as “sustained”.
She agreed to adjourn sentence until March 15 for a pre-sentence report and told Bak: “All options are open at the moment as far as the court is concerned and that includes imprisonment.
“However you are working and have no previous convictions and together with the fact that you have pleaded guilty will all be in your favour,” said the judge.
Peter Spary for Bak said his client was in full time work and was highly regarded by his employer.
He said the offence had been committed on his birthday when he was very drunk.