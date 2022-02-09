News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man, 38, carried out sustained sexual assault on girl, 16, in village hotel

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:30 AM February 9, 2022
The Best Western Hotel in Claydon.

Piotr Bak pleaded guilty to an attack on a girl at the Best Western Hotel in Claydon. - Credit: Google Maps

A 38-year-old Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a teenager at a hotel at Claydon has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next month.

Piotr Bak was at the Best Western Hotel celebrating his birthday when the “sustained” attack on the 16-year-old girl took place, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Bak, of Northgate Street, Ipswich, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday ( February 8) to an offence of sexual assault which took place on December 4 last year.

Judge Emma Peters described the attack as “sustained”.

She agreed to adjourn sentence until March 15 for a pre-sentence report and told Bak: “All options are open at the moment as far as the court is concerned and that includes imprisonment.

“However you are working and have no previous convictions and together with the fact that you have pleaded guilty will all be in your favour,” said the judge.

Peter Spary for Bak said his client was in full time work and was highly regarded by his employer.

Most Read

  1. 1 Roy Keane's dig at Woodbridge sparks defence of 'wonderful' town
  2. 2 Driver injured after three-car crash in Ipswich's Norwich Road
  3. 3 Police twice called to protesters by A14
  1. 4 Man, 51, accused of schoolgirl sex assaults and possessing indecent images
  2. 5 New units should create 350 jobs at former Ipswich sugar factory site
  3. 6 Ipswich dentist wants to expand as patients rise 25% in two years
  4. 7 Police dog finds 14 small bags of white powder as officers arrest three men
  5. 8 Temporary traffic lights cause delays of 'up to an hour' in central Ipswich
  6. 9 Matchday Recap: Three more points for Town
  7. 10 Will we see a Beast from the East part three this year?

He said the offence had been committed on his birthday when he was very drunk.

Ipswich Crown Court
Claydon News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Nichole Crooks and her husband Matthew lived next door to Nichole's parents for ten years, until they both recently died

'I feel as if we're being ignored' - Ipswich family desperate to move home

Abygail Fossett

person
Ed Sheeran at Portman Road for the game against Gillingham.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and Olly Murs watch on as Town beat Gillingham 1-0

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The driver was arrested at the Tower Ramparts bus station in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Disqualified driver with children in car arrested at Ipswich bus station

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews at FCC Recycling

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Fire crews extinguish 'large' blaze at Ipswich recycling centre

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon