Man advertised stolen fish tanks on Facebook

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:30 PM February 14, 2022
Ipswich crown court with road sign

Benjamin Lee appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A Trimley man advertised five fish tanks for sale on Facebook within half an hour of them being stolen from a Woodbridge garden centre, a court has heard.

Following the discovery of the missing tanks from Dobbies garden centre on December 5, 2019, staff looked at CCTV footage and found they had been stolen during a burglary between 4.30am and 4.50am that morning.

An online search revealed they had been advertised for sale on Facebook by 5.10am that morning by Benjamin Lee, 30, and when police went to his girlfriend’s address in Melton the following day they found the missing fish tanks in an outbuilding, still in their original packaging.

Lee, of Grimston Lane, Trimley St Martin, admitted receiving five Aqua Home stolen fish tanks worth £842 and driving off without paying for fuel on December 2, 2019.

The court heard that Lee had also driven off from the Spar garage at Melton without paying for £67 worth of fuel.

The shop assistant, who was one of Lee’s former girlfriends, had recognised him from CCTV footage and contacted the police.

He was given a 12-month community order, 80 hours unpaid work and a six-month curfew.

