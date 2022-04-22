Ipswich machete attack update: Man released under investigation

A 40-year-old man who was arrested after a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in Ipswich has been released under investigation - Credit: Archant

A 40-year-old man who was arrested after a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a machete attack in Ipswich has been released as investigations continue.

Police were called to reports that a teenage boy had been seriously assaulted by a man wearing a balaclava in the Newnham Court area, on the Chantry estate, at about 6pm on Wednesday, March 23.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment with serious arm injuries as a result of the attack.

He was subsequently taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for further treatment.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, March 26, and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

He was subsequently been released on police bail, pending further investigations, until today, Friday, April 22.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said today: "The man answered bail and they have subsequently been released under investigation while enquiries continue."

The victim and the suspects are believed to be known to each other and police believe there is no wider threat to the community.

The police helicopter was deployed to search for the man after the incident and was seen circling around the town for several hours.

A police cordon was put in place for most of the night and following morning in Newnham Court while officers carried out their investigations.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Ipswich CID quoting crime number 37/17469/22.

Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

