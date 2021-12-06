News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man arrested after Ipswich train station incident released

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:38 PM December 6, 2021
Updated: 2:39 PM December 6, 2021
Ipswich Station cordoned off after suspicious package found

A man who was arrested at Ipswich train station yesterday has been released and will face no further action - Credit: Archant

A man arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm at Ipswich train station has been released and will face no further action. 

Last night (Sunday, December 5) police cordoned off an area outside the train station and closed off a platform after a suspicious package was reported at around 4pm.

Specialists officers were called to search the station, and a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

But on Monday British Transport Police has since confirmed that he had been released.

The spokesman said: "Following further enquiries, the man has been released and no further action will be taken."


