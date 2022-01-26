News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Teenager involved in burglary which 'trashed' home must do unpaid work

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM January 26, 2022
Ipswich crown court with road sign

Justin Luke was handed unpaid work at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A 19-year-old who was one of four people who burgled a house in Ipswich has been handed 120 hours of unpaid work. 

Justin Luke, of Chevallier Street, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday having previously pleaded guilty to burglary at his plea and trial preparation hearing. 

Luke and three others were responsible for the burglary of a home in Fuchsia Lane, Ipswich, some time between 3pm on February 8 and 2.30pm on February 9, 2020, Karl Volz, prosecuting, told the court.

When the victim got home on February 9, she discovered a "very messy search", with cupboards opened and drawers upside down, Mr Volz said. 

Upstairs in the property had been "trashed" with items strewn everywhere, the court heard. 

Various electrical items, including a laptop, iPad, and Playstation were stolen from the property. 

Luke then returned many of the items in a rucksack to another person, who took them to the police, the court heard. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich bricklayer dragged wife out of car before kicking and punching her
  2. 2 'Despicable racism' condemned after letter in post
  3. 3 Ipswich man appears in court charged with child sex offences
  1. 4 Homeless man allegedly stabbed man who offered help
  2. 5 'It's what I know and love': Former lorry driver opens food truck on A12
  3. 6 80-year-old woman was stuck in a lift for 10 hours
  4. 7 Kesgrave family move home to cope with 'crippling' cost of living
  5. 8 Man who repeatedly hit partner jailed for 64 weeks
  6. 9 Matchday Recap: Two second-half goals inspire Town win
  7. 10 School in Ipswich 'proud' of good Ofsted report

In police interview, Luke read a pre-prepared statement to officers, in which he admitted going to the property, and was told one of the gang knew the person who lived there. 

Mr Volz said a youth, who cannot be named due to his age, has already been sentenced to a referral order for the burglary, while no charges were brought against two other people. 

Steven Dyble, mitigating, said Luke showed "genuine remorse" for the offence. 

Mr Dyble said Luke had managed to stay out of trouble for two years since the offence in 2020. 

Sentencing Luke on Wednesday, Recorder Jeremy Benson QC said burglaries can have a "devastating effect" on victims. 

But Recorder Benson said he was satisfied that Luke was not a "leading player" in the incident, and was just 17 at the time of the offence. 

He added that there was a "good prospect" of rehabilitation with assistance and support. 

Luke was handed an 18-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days. 

He was also ordered to undertake 120 hours of unpaid work. No court costs or compensation was awarded. 


Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sean Price from Ipswich has been jailed for shooting a 16-year-old boy in the neck

Ipswich man jailed for 25 years after teen left paralysed in shooting

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The family of James Turner were told he had killed himself in prison two weeks before his release

Devastated family wrongly told prisoner hanged himself weeks before release

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Armed police walking around the APEX venue in Bury St Edmunds as part of a counter terrorism program

Suffolk Live News

Armed police arrest two 16-year-olds on suspicion of firearms offences

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Three presenters celebrate the launch of Gen X Radio Suffolk

Music

10,000 listeners tune in to new Suffolk radio station

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon